Willie Nelson just made a "Rainbow Connection" with Kasey Musgraves at the CMA Awards but he'll connect again with Bakersfield when he returns for a stop Jan. 4 at Mechanics Bank (formerly Rabobank) Arena.
The country legend's performance will be part of his Willie Nelson and Friends Tour, which also includes California stops in San Diego, San Francisco, Redding, Stockton and Ontario in January.
Local fans were disappointed when Nelson had to cancel his last slated visit in 2017 at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace due to illness.
Tickets for the January show, ranging from $52 to $150, are available now at the box office and at AXS.com. VIP packages ($307 to $325) are available at willienelson.com and include a premium pit seat; exclusive T-shirt, tote bag, koozie and art print; tumbler; $25 voucher for online shop; laminate; one-year membership to Nelson's Club Luck Fan Club; and an MP3 digital download of the show.
The show is at 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
