 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willie Nelson & Family returns to town Oct. 11

IMG_0113 2022

Willie Nelson, seen here at Mechanics Bank Theater in 2020, returns to town on Oct. 11 for a show at Dignity Health Amphitheatre.

 Photo by Michael K. Chadburn

It will be a Family affair again in Bakersfield when Willie Nelson & Family returns Oct. 11.

Country legend Willie Nelson will present a show under the stars at Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk.

Coronavirus Cases