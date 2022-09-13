Willie Nelson & Family returns to town Oct. 11

It will be a Family affair again in Bakersfield when Willie Nelson & Family returns Oct. 11.
Country legend Willie Nelson will present a show under the stars at Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk.
At 89, Nelson has shown little signs of slowing down. Along with musical releases — 2020's " First Rose of Spring and and 2021's "That's Life," his second album of standards and classics made famous by friend and musical colleague Frank Sinatra — the performer took to the the written page with "Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band," a 2020 memoir with sister and pianist Bobbie Nelson and last year's "Willie Nelson’s Letters to America," detailing his thoughts on America, family, faith and music.
In recent years, he has also headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, been honored by the Library of Congress with its Gershwin Prize for popular song, received his fifth-degree black belt in Gongkwon Yusul (a Korean former of martial arts), headlined the Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW and launched cannabis companies Willie's Reserve and Willie's Remedy.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Dignity Health Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Highway.
Tickets, ranging from $51 to $146, are on sale now at AXS.com.
