We're jammin' with Bob Marley tribute at Temblor

Music lovers will be feeling irie this Saturday at Temblor Brewing Co. for the Bob Marley Jamdown.
The event is in celebration of what would have been the reggae legend's 77th birthday.
This is the seventh tribute put on by local band Mento Buru, which will be joined during the evening by special guests Frank Trimble, singer-songwriter Crimson Skye with Joey Jiron, DJ Mikey and Bakersfield guitarist/vocalist Rudy Parris, who has played with The Buckaroos and competed on NBC's "The Voice."
Each guest is set to perform Marley classics as well as tributes to reggae icons Peter Tosh, Toots Hibbert and more.
In honor of the event, Temblor has brought back its jerk chicken sandwich. The Caribbean-inspired dish tops Jamaican jerk seasoned chicken breast with grilled pineapple, bell peppers, onions, lettuce and sriracha aioli on a brioche bun.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the all-ages show runs until 11 p.m. at Temblor, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200.
Admission is $5. Seating is first come, first served.
Love Stinks Anti-Valentine's Day Pop-up
Those who can't get enough Temblor can check out the Love Stinks Anti-Valentine's Day Pop-up on Friday.
Organized by Lenguas Venenosas, which makes custom chamoy gummies and drink rim dips, the pop-up will feature a variety of vendors including Howie's Micheladas, C & E Confections, A Little Bit of Everything (Croc charms), Juliette's Jewelry & Co., Cookyland (cookies), Crystals by MG and That Candle Stuff, which will sell anti-Valentine's candles.
Women's apparel will also be available from NeaLayne, Lomeli's Boutique, The Good Day Collection, Wild Roots Boutique and Eight One Five Boutique.
Despite the name, the all-ages event is about having some fun and supporting local businesses and enjoying some live music.
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their best '80s prom attire. At the end of the night, a prom king and queen will be named.
The pop-up runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at the brewery.