Well-regarded accordion player to perform Sunday

Mastering a large digital instrument with a piano keyboard, bellows and left-hand chord buttons would be a challenge for most retirees. But for retired Cal State Bakersfield psychology professor Richard Noel, the Roland digital accordion has become a fairly new passion and even career.
Noel (pronounced "knoll") will appear live in concert on Sunday at First Congregational Church. Open to the public, the concert is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.
"People from all over the world know Richard," said Amy Richardson, a friend and former accordion student. "They send him music and ask him to program it for them. He has many fans throughout the world through his exposure on YouTube." Some of his YouTube videos have over a million views.
Noel anticipates playing a wide variety of genres at his Sunday concert, including various ethnic/folk melodies, but he is also into zydeco, pop and more modern styles. His invitations to play have ranged in recent years from current gigs at the Greek Harbor restaurant in Ventura, to private parties, to a memorial service for a friend's father in Australia before pandemic restrictions.
"The digital accordion has an enormous range," Noel said in a phone interview. "It's like having a symphony in a squeeze box."
Noel took up the standard accordion as a child and had a knack for the instrument, but he put aside music in favor of playing tennis in college. Then, in 2004, the new Roland digital accordion piqued his interest toward the end of his teaching career.
Noel's concert is the fourth in this year's annual Dukes Series. The last two music events will be Tim Stonelake and Friends on April 24 and pianist Gene Lowe with "A Touch of Romance" on May 22. These Dukes Concert Series events are co-sponsored by Valley Public Radio (FM 89.1).