Welcome 2022 with blues odyssey of Tommy Castro & The Painkillers

Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, the acclaimed blues and soul act that will return to the World Records stage on Dec. 31, isn't one to repeat itself.
As Castro stated on his website, "I try to keep my music fresh by taking different approaches and writing and recording different types of songs. I want to stretch out musically, but I always want the songs to be my most authentic, to remain true to myself and my art."
With his latest release, "Tommy Castro Presents: A Bluesman Came to Town," the dynamic 66-year-old guitarist and vocalist has done exactly that. He's created a blues concept album — possibly the first — that's best summed up by its subtitle: "A Blues Odyssey."
The 13 tracks on the album, produced by Grammy Award-winner Tom Hambridge, tell the fictional tale of a talented guitarist who's spent his life working on a farm wondering "there must be a better way to use these hands and arms."
He finds his calling one Friday night at a local roadhouse where he happens to catch the titular bluesman, Mr. Johnson (a name already familiar to most blues fans), performing.
Mr. Johnson advises the young man to get out of town and spread his wings. Against warnings to the otherwise (the fiery, fast shuffle duet "Child Don't Go" with vocalist Terrie Odabi), the aspiring guitarist does exactly that, finding love (the soulful "You to Hold On To," the album's best track), hard work (the funky horn-driven James Brown-ish "Hustle"), disappointment ("I Got Burned"), success ("I Caught a Break"), and the temptations, distractions and trappings that come with fame and fortune ("Women, Drugs and Alcohol").
Soon, the musician finds himself at his own particular crossroads ("Draw the Line" and "I Want To Go Back Home") where he discovers the true meaning of success and whether to live with his feet in the air or firmly on the ground.
The New Year's Eve show at World Records, Part 104 of the venue's eternal "No Stinkin' Service Charge Blues Series" of concerts, will feature songs from throughout Castro's long career that will hopefully include selections from his outstanding 2017 album "Stompin' Ground."
For his part, Castro, the 2008 Blues Music Awards entertainer of the year and the 2010 Blues Foundation's B.B. King entertainer of the year, puts on an engaging and enjoyable show, backed by a top-shelf band.
"A Bluesman Came to Town" is available on all major streaming platforms and is on sale at World Records.