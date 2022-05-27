Walker Hayes to play Mechanics Bank Arena on Nov. 5

You'll be feeling "Fancy Like" Walker Hayes if you snag a ticket to his Nov. 5 show at Mechanics Bank Arena.
The country singer is nominated for six 2022 Billboard Music Awards, with the broadcast set for May 15. That's in addition to a year that also saw a Grammy nomination, five ACM Award nominations and a CMT Award nomination.
Hayes' career took off less than a year ago with the release of the smash hit "Fancy Like," which took off through a promotion with Applebee's Grill + Bar. The song hit No. 1 at country radio, then held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for more than six months
He performed it everywhere from the American Music Awards to the halftime show of the AFC Championship game.
This "Glad You’re Here" tour, with 15 stops including Bakersfield, gets its name from the upcoming book of the same name that Hayes co-wrote with his best friend, Craig Allen Cooper.
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at the arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $31 to $329, are on sale at axs.com.