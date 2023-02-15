 Skip to main content
US Navy Band Sea Chanters to play Fox Theater

Sea Chanters Group Photo

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters will perform March 20 at the Fox Theater as one of 16 stops on its 2023 tour.

 Courtesy of U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters

Ships ahoy for Bakersfield with news that the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus will make a stop during its latest tour.

The 2023 tour, one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy, will consist of 16 stops across four states including one on March 20 at the Fox Theater.

