US Navy Band Sea Chanters to play Fox Theater

Ships ahoy for Bakersfield with news that the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus will make a stop during its latest tour.
The 2023 tour, one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy, will consist of 16 stops across four states including one on March 20 at the Fox Theater.
"For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy," Capt. Kenneth Collins, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer, said in a news release. "Today, we have sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home."
The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the Navy's official chorus, one of 11 Navy bands located around the world.
It performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music — including sea chanteys and patriotic fare — to opera, Broadway and contemporary music.
The group is frequently found at the center of high-profile national events and, when at home in Washington, D.C., it performs for the president, vice president, and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries.
One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country, which it has done since 1925. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy's premier musical ensembles on a regular basis.
The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. March 20 at the theater, 2001 H St.