Music lovers missing that Bakersfield Sound are in luck this week with the latest show in Fox Theater's "Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure" livestream concert series. Friday's performance will feature Johnny Owens and the Buck Fever Band and Joe Peters.
Owens, son of country great Buck Owens, grew up valuing his father's musical legacy. He keeps the Bakersfield Sound tradition alive performing with the Buck Fever Band.
Joining Owens and his band on Friday is Peters, a singer-songwriter who released a new EP, "Raise the Bar," this summer.
This week's show, which goes live at 7 p.m. Friday, is presented by Visit Bakersfield.
The weekly concert series, which started in August, streams through the 23ABC News app and OTT stream, which is available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
(Previous shows can be viewed at thebakersfieldfox.com/live-stream-schedule.)
Viewers can tip the musicians during the concert. Most performers use the apps CashApp, Venmo or Paypal, and their usernames can be viewed live on the air or in the description of the events on the Fox Theater website.
Revolution Vintage, a vintage clothing space and boutique record label, operates a digital merchandise table for the event at revolutionVTG.com. Local artist Chris Borbon collaborated on the designs for some of the merchandise.
The public can also support both the series and Fox Theater with donations, which can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.