Toby Keith isn't shy about aligning himself with a certain sub-genre of country music. It's basically right there in the name of his tour.
Keith will bring his "That's Country, Bro" tour to the Rabobank Arena on Aug. 23, with tickets on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at the arena's box office or online at AXS.com. Tickets range from $45 to $147.
Best known for songs like "Should've Been a Cowboy" and "How Do You Like Me Now," Keith re-released his debut album in 2018 to celebrate its 25th anniversary. His song "Don't Let The Old Man In" was featured in last year's Clint Eastwood film, "The Mule."
Joining Keith on the tour will be special guest Ned LeDoux. The "Forever a Cowboy" singer got his love of music from his father, Chris LeDoux, a country musician himself.
The Rabobank Arena Box Office is at 1001 Truxtun Ave. Go to Rabobankarena.com or call 852-7777 for more information.
