Looking for a Christmas gift for your favorite country music fan? Then act quick and snap up some of the remaining tickets to the Dwight Yoakam concert this Sunday at the Fox Theater.
Tickets for the previously sold-out show were released today by the theater, giving fans of Bakersfield's spiritual son a shot at seeing him live.
Yoakam is no stranger to town, having played Buck Owens' Crystal Palace a number of times as well as the Fox in 2015.
Tickets range from $55 to $85 and are available at ticketfly.com and the Fox box office.
Doors open at 7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Fox, 2001 H St.
