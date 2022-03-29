Tickets go on sale Friday for show with Morris Day

Prepare to get up and move with Morris Day and the Time, which will headline Diez y Seis de Septiembre at Stramler Park this fall.
Presented by the Groove, this old school-style party in the park will include an 80-minute set with Day, who rose to fame with his star turn as Prince's musical adversary in "Purple Rain.
The Sept. 17 event will also feature performances by the Mary Jane Girls, The Press featuring Glenda Robles, No Strings Attached, JB and the Bizzness and music by DJ Noe G.
Tickets, ranging from $57 to $119, go on sale Friday at moonshineme.net.