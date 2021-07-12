Thee Majestics to play Concerts by the Fountain show

It wouldn't be a local summer concert series without a performance by Thee Majestics. Music fans are in luck as the longtime band will play Thursday at The Marketplace.
The show is the latest in this year's Concerts by the Fountain, the free summer concert series held at the southwest shopping center.
Started by East Bakersfield High School alumni, Thee Majestics has been performing in the valley for nearly 50 years. Through several incarnations, the band has continued to entertain audiences with a mix of oldies, cumbias and country music.
Thursday's show will run from 7 to 9 p.m. by the main fountain at the shopping center, 9000 Ming Ave.
Due to popular demand, seating may not be available. Lawn chairs may be permitted in designated locations only, subject to space and availability.
No coolers, picnic baskets or outside alcohol, food or beverages are permitted.
Attendees are encouraged to dine ahead of the concert or order to-go to enjoy it during the show from the 18 restaurants at The Marketplace. (View options at themarketplacebakersfield.com/directory/#foodanddining).
Some businesses will offer Thursday night specials including children eating free at select restaurants and date-night dinner menus. Check with restaurants for more details.