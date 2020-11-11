Local pastor and musician Jim Ranger tapped into his love of family to win the latest round of "The Voice" on Tuesday.
Ranger said he thought of his wife, Camilla, when singing the romantic Kane Brown tune "Good as You."
Brown mentored both Ranger and fellow Team Blake contestant John Sullivan for their Battle Round, but it was the New Life Church campus pastor who triumphed, impressing all four judges.
Judge John Legend told Ranger, "Jim, your voice has more soul and grit to it. It made sense that you were a campus pastor and worship leader, and, of course, Blake has won with a pastor quite recently," a reference to Mississippi pastor Todd Tilghman, who won last season. "So much of being a minister is being able to control the room so I would lean toward Jim."
Coach Blake Shelton praised both of his singers but concluded that "Jim just has this electrifying voice and when he really lets it go it's just — it's undeniable."
Ranger was thrilled to move on in the competition, saying of the battle round: "I could just feel my heart in my throat the entire time. And it was the most fun I've had ... ever. It was spectacular.
"I can't wait to call my wife and kids. That's all I know."
Ranger advances next week to the Knockout Rounds, where he will again go head to head against a teammate, but will be able to choose his own song and perform solo.
"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.