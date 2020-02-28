Unlike rock ’n’ roll, bluegrass music's boundaries are often defined in very narrow terms, and that has caused some bands to carefully consider their place within the genre. But, in order to survive, everything must evolve ... even bluegrass. Enter The Infamous Stringdusters, the very model of a major modern bluegrass band.
The Grammy Award-winning band brings its "Future is Now" tour to the Guitar Masters stage at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace on Thursday.
Formed in 2005 by Berklee College of Music students who now call Nashville home, the Stringdusters have made a name for themselves as an electrifying live act, sharing stages with Ryan Adams and Phil Lesh. In 2007, they won the International Bluegrass Music Awards album of the year for "Fork in the Road," and in 2017 they clenched the best bluegrass album Grammy for "Laws of Gravity."
With the impeccable musicianship of members — banjoist Chris Pandolfi, guitarist Andy Falco, dobro player Andy Hall, fiddler Jeremy Garrett, and double-bassist Travis Book — The Infamous Stringdusters' perform nearly 100 shows a year, making each one of a kind, performing an intricate and dynamic set of originals, and throwing in their favorite bluegrass-flavored Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd tunes for good measure.
"At a certain point in our career, there was hesitation in calling us a bluegrass band," Falco admitted. "These days, we're much more comfortable with that label."
Pandolfi echoed the point: "We love bluegrass, but we have been influenced by other genres as much, if not more. When it comes to making music, we always try to be a blank slate and give new songs whatever they need to come to life. We just try to make something good, something that is true to who we are."
“The ’Dusters spend a lot of time on stage, and we are always trying to find new ways to evolve as performers," Pandolfi added. "We mix up the set lists, material, and the flow of the show every night. With that approach comes a lot of unknowns, as well as some our biggest, best musical moments. A handful of times every year we come off stage and all five of us agree that something really unique and special just went down. That's what we are going for as a band. We have a ton of creative energy flowing right now and there's not necessarily any more ‘looking ahead’ to what we might accomplish. The future is now, and we can't wait to bring all that energy to the legendary Crystal Palace! It's going to be the biggest, baddest Stringdusters show yet, and we hope the whole town comes to enjoy the experience."
Letting the past inform and the present propel, the Stringdusters’ style and substance are uniquely Infamous. For more than a decade, the band's ever-evolving artistry and boldly creative collaborations — including Ryan Adams, Joss Stone, Bruce Hornsby, Joan Osborne and Lee Ann Womack — have pushed it past the edges of traditional acoustic music and carved out a musical niche all its own in the hearts of fans and critics, alike.
Falco added, "We love playing together and that's the reason we've been doing it for as long as we have. We want to able to do this until we're old and gray. That's really it — making music together and continuing to evolve our brand of bluegrass music."
