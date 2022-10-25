 Skip to main content
The Dangerous Summer sizzles again

Dangerous Summer

The Dangerous Summer — Matt Kennedy, left, and AJ Perdomo — will perform at Temblor Brewing Co. on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Dangerous Summer

While traveling through Germany for one of the final shows before The Dangerous Summer returned to the United States for its current fall tour, the band's bus broke down, causing a bit of chaos and necessitating a trip by train to Hannover for that evening's gig.

But here were singer/bassist AJ Perdomo and guitarist Matt Kennedy logging onto Zoom for this video interview with no complaints. In the big picture, they're clearly enjoying themselves too much to let the day's detour get them down.

