Along with an engaging marquee program promoting businesses and community efforts, the Fox Theater is also entertaining us with a streaming concert series.
After last week's successful kickoff of "Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure" with The Appletons and Jon Ranger, the theater returns for a new show on Friday.
This week's show, presented by Visit Bakersfield, features The Aviators, a longtime local rock band known for its originals as well as classic rock covers.
For more on the band, visit theaviatorsrock.com.
Also performing on Friday is singer-songwriter Joey Kuntz, who specializes in soulful country with "a dash of rock and blues mixed in" and is working on his debut album.
For more on Kuntz, visit joeykuntzmusic.com.
"Live Stream Vaccine" is scheduled to continue another 13 weeks, highlighting local talent and a variety of musical genres into November.
The series is presented in partnership with 23ABC News, which streams the weekly concerts through its app and OTT stream available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
Local vintage clothing space and boutique record label Revolution Vintage runs a digital merchandise table for the event at revolutionVTG.com, featuring designs by local artist Chris Borbon.
Viewers can tip the bands, which are volunteering their time, on the night of their concert. They can also support the overall series and the theater with donations, which can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.
Additional sponsors for either the series or individual concerts are being sought. Businesses interested in getting involved can email Fox manager Matt Spindler at matt@thebakersfieldfox.com.
