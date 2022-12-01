Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra's holiday concert set for Dec. 9

The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby will perform a holiday concert on Dec. 9.
The program will include selections from George Frederick Handel’s "The Messiah," "Five Christmas Carols" arranged by David Willcocks, and John Rutter’s "The Shepherd’s Pipe Carol."
Joining the symphony as guest soloists are the Antelope Valley Master Chorale and the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus under the direction of Sandra Adams.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists and musicians following the concert, which begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road in Tehachapi
All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community.
Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.