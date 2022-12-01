 Skip to main content
Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra's holiday concert set for Dec. 9

Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra

The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will hold its holiday concert on Friday.

 Courtesy of Karen Budai

The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby will perform a holiday concert on Dec. 9.

The program will include selections from George Frederick Handel’s "The Messiah," "Five Christmas Carols" arranged by David Willcocks, and John Rutter’s "The Shepherd’s Pipe Carol."

