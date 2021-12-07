You are the owner of this article.
Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra to perform holiday concert on Friday

Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra

The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will hold its holiday concert on Friday.

 Courtesy of Karen Budai

The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. David Newby, will perform on Friday at Country Oaks Baptist Church.

The program will include Finzi’s "In Terra Pax," Holst’s "Christmas Day" and selections from Handel’s "Messiah." The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will be joined by guest soloists, the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, as well as the Antelope Valley Master Chorale.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road in Tehachapi. Please wear a mask to enjoy the concert.

Audience members may meet directors, soloists, and musicians following the concert. 

Although all Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome. For more information, visit tehachapiorchestra.com or call 661-821-7511.

Karen Budai is the director of publicity for the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.

