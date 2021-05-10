Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra spring concert featuring teen cellist Anna Jian

The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will hold its spring concert on Sunday with guest performer Anna Jian.
Jian, the 2021 TSO Young Artist winner, will perform Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33 as part of the concert being livestreamed on the symphony's Facebook page.
The Stockdale High senior began taking cello lessons in fifth grade under Alex Wilson, and currently studies with Dr. Thomas Loewenheim. Since 2017, she has served as principal cellist of both the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Stockdale High School Symphony Orchestra, having performed in local and statewide honor orchestras including the SCSBOA All-Southern String Orchestra, CODA All-State Symphony Orchestra and CASMEC All-State Symphony Orchestra.
She has also placed in regional and state solo competitions including the American String Teachers Association Solo Competition, Southern California Regional and Complete Works Junior Bach Festival and CMEA Solo and Ensemble Festival.
Along with cello, Jian also studies piano, which she started playing at age 5 under Mrs. Jin-Kyung Lee in Lawrence, Kan. She started taking piano lessons from Bonnie Bogle Farrer after moving to Bakersfield in 2012, and was a winner of the 2020 Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition with the Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1. She has also appeared seven times on Valley Public Radio's "Young Artist’s Spotlight."
In her free time, she enjoys playing tennis and chess.
Jian said she is honored to be performing with Dr. David Newby and the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
Looking at her body of work, she said she has relied on the support of family and friends as well as the guidance of her past instructors. She credits Dr. Loewenheim with bringing out the best in her music, helping her grow not only as a cellist but also as an individual.
The spring concert will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. Sunday via the TSO Facebook page (facebook.com/tehachapisymphony). Viewers do not need to have a Facebook account to enjoy the concert.
Although all Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome. For more information, visit tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.