Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra livestreaming concert

An enjoyable afternoon concert is just a click away thanks to the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, which will livestream its spring concert via Facebook this Sunday.
Led by Dr. David Newby, the orchestra will perform along with pianist Dominik Yoder, who will be featured during Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.
Homeschooled his whole life, Yoder directed unusual passion and determination toward music from a very young age, beginning piano studies at the age of 2 on his own initiative. His playing has been described as “authoritative and lyrical, a powerful technique spiced with an impish sense of humor.”
The 12th-grader studies piano with his mother, Róża Kostrzewska Yoder. He claims that the pros to having your parent as your teacher is that you can have a lesson every day and it’s more personal. He does admit to liking to argue even though he realizes that his mother knows everything.
Yoder has performed in Żelazowa Wola (the birthplace of Frederic Chopin) and elsewhere in Poland, Puerto Rico, Germany and the United States in solo recital, and he has performed with the Culver City Symphony Orchestra and the Southwest Youth Chamber Music Festival Orchestra.
He has performed on Polish television and radio, and has participated in master classes with Dina Joffe, Eteri Andjaparidze, Dmitry Rachmanov, Wojciech Kocjan, Antoinette Perry, Edward Wolanin, professor of the Chopin University of Music in Warsaw. In the 2019 Art of Piano Festival, Yoder studied with Alexander Korsantia, Boris Berman and Jura Margolis. He performed as part of the Knox Piano Trio during the 19-20 JCM season. He will compete in the Gina Bachauer Young Artists International Piano Competition in June.
Along with performing, Yoder enjoys surfing, rock climbing and astrophysics.
The concert will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. Sunday at facebook.com/tehachapisymphony. Although all Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community, donations are still welcome.
For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.