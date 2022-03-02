Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra celebrates Black History Month

While Black History Month technically ended on Monday, the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra is keeping the celebration going through this Sunday with its latest concert.
The performance will highlight three works by Black composers: William Grant Still’s "Sahdj," featuring the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus, directed by Sandy Adams; Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s "The Bamboula"; and Wynton Marsalis’ Concerto in D, featuring violinist Lorenz Gamma.
Led by Dr. David Newby, the symphony will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road in Tehachapi. The concert will also be livestreamed on the TSO's Facebook page (facebook.com/tehachapisymphony).
Audience members may meet directors, soloists and musicians following the concert. Masks are recommended for attendees.
All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community.
For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 661-821-7511.