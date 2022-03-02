Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra celebrates Black History Month

Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.