Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus seeks new director

The search is on for a new director for the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus.
This position is open after the departure of Angela Rodriguez, who served as the director of the Symphonic Chorus for the last two years and had been a chorus member since 2011. Before that, Kathy Kelly had overseen the musicians for 13 years.
Previous experience in conducting as well as a degree in music is preferable.
There is an urgency to fill the role since the chorus will need to start rehearsing soon for the holiday concert. Rehearsals have been either on a Monday or a Tuesday, depending on the availability of the director and members.
For more information, see www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
If you, or someone you know, may be interested, please contact a member of the Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus or a Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra board member.