Calling all fans of rap music: Tech N9ne will perform at the Fox Theater in April, and tickets are on sale now.
The rapper, known for hits like "I'm a Playa" and "Caribou Lou," is bringing his It Goes Up Tour to the Fox on April 27. Joining him will be special guests Krizz Kaliko, Dax, ¡Mayday! and UBI of Ces Cru. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.
Tech N9ne is touring in support of a new album, "N9na," which will be released on April 8. A prolific touring musician, Tech N9ne set a world record for the longest tour in hip-hop history, with 90 shows in 99 days. He averages close to 200 shows a year.
Tickets are $28 and can be purchased online at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone at 324-1369 or at the box office at 1700 20th St., Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
