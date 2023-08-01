For the majority of Swifties unable to snag tickets to the Eras tour, this August may slip away into a moment in time. But come October, local fans will have a reason to shake it off thanks to candlelight concerts in tribute to Taylor Swift.

"Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift," coming Oct. 1 to Cal State Bakersfield's Dore Theatre, promises the "magic of a live, multisensory musical experience" under the gentle glow of electric candlelight. Performing the music will be a string quartet from Listeso Music Group.