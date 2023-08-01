For the majority of Swifties unable to snag tickets to the Eras tour, this August may slip away into a moment in time. But come October, local fans will have a reason to shake it off thanks to candlelight concerts in tribute to Taylor Swift.
"Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift," coming Oct. 1 to Cal State Bakersfield's Dore Theatre, promises the "magic of a live, multisensory musical experience" under the gentle glow of electric candlelight. Performing the music will be a string quartet from Listeso Music Group.
The tentative program, which is subject to change, includes "Lavender Haze," "Love Story," "Cardigan," "Blank Space," "Enchanted," "Anti-Hero," "Snow on the Beach," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Wildest Dreams," "Lover," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "You Belong With Me" and "Shake It Off."
Presented by Fever, a global live-entertainment discovery tech platform, these candlelight concerts have already welcomed more than 3 million attendees in more than 100 cities.
Concerts will be held at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the theater on campus, 9001 Stockdale Highway.
Doors open 45 minutes prior to show time and late entry is not permitted.
Attendees must be 8 years old or older. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are priced based on four seating zones, with A being closest to the stage. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis in each zone.
Admission ranges from $25 (zone D) to $50 (zone A). Visit feverup.com to purchase tickets.
Candlelight will also present "Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More" on Nov. 4 and "Candlelight: Holiday Special featuring 'The Nutcracker' and More" on Dec. 16 at the Dore Theatre. Both programs will offer 65-minute concerts at 6:30 and 9 p.m. on their respective nights.