Ever wondered what it would be like to be in a band with your daughter (assuming she wasn’t in the raging teenage stage)? With your mother (assuming she was not in the corrective interview stage)? Suzzy Roche and her daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche have done more than wonder, they’ve played together and played well.
This mother/daughter duo, performing at the Bakersfield Racquet Club's club room on Friday, have had solid careers apart (Lucy is currently touring with the Indigo Girls), but there is nothing like playing together.
“I've had a long career of performing, but singing with Lucy is the cherry on top,” Suzzy said. “We have a lot of fun being on the road together. Lots of laughs and horrifying crime podcasts in the car.”
Perhaps the key is to start early.
“We first sang together when Lucy was a teenager, but we never thought we would wind up doing gigs together," Suzzy said. “Lucy was not a typical teenager. When she was a kid, she was often on the road with The Roches, so she got used to being around older humans.”
The musical pedigree in this family is off the charts. Lucy’s father is singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III (“Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road”), Rufus Wainwright is her brother (responsible for the second-best rendition of “Hallelujah”) and Suzzy, her mother, was a member of the Roches (Maggie, Terre and Suzzy Roche), three songwriting Irish-American sisters from Park Ridge, N.J., known for their lush harmonies and funny stage performances.
Singing and performing is in their blood.
Together, mother and daughter (Lucy has been compared to Joni Mitchell and Patti Griffin by NPR) have made some musical waves. Their recording "Fairytale and Myth" won the Vox Pop best singer/songwriter CD for the Independent Music Awards. Their new CD "Mud and Apples" has been nominated for an Independent Music Award.
The show is funny, smart and the songs rich with harmonies.
One thing they haven’t done is been to Bakersfield.
“I've only driven through Bakersfield, so I can't wait to see what it's like there,” said Suzzy, who lives in Manhattan. (Lucy lives close by in Brooklyn.)
Lucky for us and them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.