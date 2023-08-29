The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra announced that it will hold auditions this fall for several open chairs in the string, woodwind and brass sections.
These auditions, which will take place on Nov. 5 and 6, will fill open positions for principal viola, principal tuba, section viola, second clarinet, as well as second and third horn.
The Bakersfield Symphony opens its 92nd season with an expanded orchestra and looks forward to filling open positions in preparation for a thrilling 2023-2024 concert season.
"We are always excited to get to know brilliant musicians from Kern County and its surrounding areas. We keep striving for transparency and providing equal opportunity for all musicians and we are looking forward to welcoming new members into our BSO family," symphony conductor Stilian Kirov shared in a news release.
Kirov will enter his ninth season with the orchestra next year.
Auditions will take place Nov. 5 and 6 at the indoor theater at Bakersfield College's Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center, 1801 Panorama Drive.
Those interested must sign up by Oct. 15. For more information or to learn how to sign up to audition, visit bsonow.org, send questions directly to the symphony office at info@bsonow.org or call 661-323-7928.