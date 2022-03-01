Symphony ready for spring with Saturday concert

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra returns for the spring season on Saturday with guest artist Martin Chalifour, principal concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Saturday's concert will open with the debut performance of the Lewis R. Ament Memorial String Quartet, which will play the allegro molto from Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 9.
Remembered as a musician and teacher who was generous with his time and talents, Ament played in the Bakersfield Symphony, formerly known as the Kern Philharmonic, for more than 30 years.
After his death, his cherished violin was donated to the symphony by his son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Rose Ament, and has since been played by the symphony’s current concertmaster, Julia Haney, since 2018.
Inspired by the legacy of the violin, the Ament family donated a full quartet of instruments in his honor that will be used by the quartet, made up of Bakersfield Symphony musicians who will perform during the concert season and for chamber performances.
After the quartet's debut, the orchestra will join Chalifour for a performance of Dvořák's Violin Concerto.
"We are all very excited to welcome Martin back to Bakersfield," music director Stilian Kirov said in a news release. "He is a dear friend of the Bakersfield Symphony, and his talent and outstanding artistry always brings enormous inspiration to our community. The Bakersfield Symphony continues its tradition to bring extraordinary world class artists to our concert stage and we cannot wait to experience Martin’s beautiful playing once again."
The evening will close with Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.
Doors open at 5 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave. An optional pre-concert lecture will be held at 5:15 pm followed by the concert at 6 p.m.
Tickets are limited and start at $20. Visit BSOnow.org or call 661-323-7928 for tickets or more information about this concert and the 2021-22 season.