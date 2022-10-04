 Skip to main content
Symphony opening season with noted female concertmaster

Robyn Bollinger

Robyn Bollinger, the youngest female concertmaster in the United States, will serve as guest artist for the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's season opener on Saturday at Mechanics Bank Theater.

 Courtesy of Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

On Saturday, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will open its 91st season with a night of beautiful music with world-class talent.

Award-winning violinist Robyn Bollinger will serve as guest artist for the season opener at Mechanics Bank Theater.

