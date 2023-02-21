 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Symphony gathers ensemble to perform Verdi's 'Requiem'

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will join forces with a chorus of voices for its concert March 4 featuring a performance of Verdi's "Requiem."

Maestro Stilian Kirov said he was mesmerized by the "extraordinary spiritual experience" when he heard it live for the first time.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases