Symphony gathers ensemble to perform Verdi's 'Requiem'

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will join forces with a chorus of voices for its concert March 4 featuring a performance of Verdi's "Requiem."
Maestro Stilian Kirov said he was mesmerized by the "extraordinary spiritual experience" when he heard it live for the first time.
In his concert program notes, he declares it to be "one of the greatest masterpieces of all time. It is extremely powerful, beautiful and spiritual."
He thought the piece would be a special experience for the audience given the composer's distinctive style.
"I feel that Verdi's music is quite genius with its extraordinarily beautiful melodies and characteristic harmonies. Verdi's style is unique and in the same time so organic that you know you are listening to Verdi's music right away."
Along with the full orchestra, the performance will feature over 160 choir members from the Bakersfield Master Chorale, Bakersfield College Combined Choirs and Cal State Bakersfield Chamber Singers as well as four award-winning vocal soloists from the L.A. Opera's Young Artist's Program.
Kirov admits overseeing such an ensemble of performers can be challenging but it helps to have everyone committed to the piece.
He wrote, "Ultimately, our objective is to communicate the score with all its emotional details, colors and character in the most truthful and passionate way."
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with an optional pre-concert lecture at 5:30 p.m. by Dr. Scott Dirkse, a music professor at Bakersfield College. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.