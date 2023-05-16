 Skip to main content
Swing into final Dukes concert of the season

Uptown Swing, a local eight-piece jazz combo, will perform Sunday at First Congregational Church for the final concert of the 2022-23 season of the Dukes Memorial Concert Series.

Fans of timeless jazz standards the likes of "All of Me," "Blue Skies" and Nat King Cole's wistful "Darn That Dream" will appreciate the artistry of Uptown Swing, a local eight-piece jazz combo set to perform Sunday at First Congregational Church.

The talented ensemble's performance will be the last concert of this season for the Fred and Beverly Dukes Memorial Concert Series, which began in 2005.

Marjorie Bell is a co-founding board member of the Dukes Memorial Concert Series.

