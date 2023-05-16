Swing into final Dukes concert of the season

Fans of timeless jazz standards the likes of "All of Me," "Blue Skies" and Nat King Cole's wistful "Darn That Dream" will appreciate the artistry of Uptown Swing, a local eight-piece jazz combo set to perform Sunday at First Congregational Church.
The talented ensemble's performance will be the last concert of this season for the Fred and Beverly Dukes Memorial Concert Series, which began in 2005.
Founded in 2017, Uptown Swing has focused on swing music from the 1920s continuing to today.
"Our audiences love the inspiration, motivation and good feelings they get from swing in the big band era," said Steve Eisen, founder and CEO of the group and the Bakersfield Jazz Orchestra. Favorite composers and arrangers include Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Count Basie and Duke Ellington.
"We all get joy from performing this precious and uplifting music as we hone our own techniques and skills," said Eisen whose specialty is jazz trumpet. From San Antonio, Eisen is retired with 20 years of active duty service in the U.S. Army Band and Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.
Joining Eisen on trumpet is Bakersfield's Kris Tiner, current chair of music at Bakersfield College and board member with the Bakersfield Jazz Workshop.
Current members of Uptown Swing also include Tony Rinaldi (piano), Zanne Zarrow (drums), Daniel White (bass), Laura Booker (vocals), Joe White (vocals) and Michael Reyes (guitar).
To perfect their skills, the dedicated Bakersfield Jazz Orchestra members meet the first and third Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Crusader Brewing on District Boulevard in southwest Bakersfield. They also participate in the Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, which meets every Tuesday at the Sundale Country Club in Kern City from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
"The above events are always open and free to the public," according to Eisen.
The Dukes concert will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 5 Real Road.
Admission to the concert is free but door donations are appreciated to help support the series.
Marjorie Bell is a co-founding board member of the Dukes Memorial Concert Series.