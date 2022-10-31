Sugaray Rayford returns to World Records on Saturday

Blues singer Sugaray Rayford returns to Bakersfield this week, again playing at World Records.
The performer, who last played town in 2018, returns Saturday to the downtown venue.
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 3:20 pm
At his 2018 show, he started the night saying, "We don't play concerts. We play parties!" according to a World Records news release.
Rayford and his six-piece band have toured and recorded with Gladys Knight, Amy Winehouse, Deep Purple, Ben Harper and Neil Diamond.
Caron Nimoy "Sugaray" Rayford discovered his love of music where many in the South do: in church. His grandmother was a driving force for his churchgoing ways when she took him in along with his two brothers, taking him to church daily.
He developed his skills as a musician, a vocalist, songwriter and band leader before enlisting with the Marines for 10 years. After his service, he found his footing again in music, focusing on gospel, soul and blues.
Rayford's fifth album, "In Too Deep," was released in March.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at World Records, 2815 F St.
Tickets, ranging from $30 to $40, are available by calling 661-325-1982 or at the venue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
