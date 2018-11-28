Come sail away to the Fox Theater when Styx comes to town in January.
The progressive rock band will perform on Jan. 15, with tickets going on sale to the public Friday, starting at $40.
Those who want to get their tickets a little early can do so on Thursday at 10 a.m. using the code "sailaway" online at ticketfly.com.
The band is known for hits like "Come Sail Away," "Lady," "Renegade" and "Mr. Roboto." Original and longtime members James "JY" Young and Tommy Shaw will perform with newer members Lawrence Gowan, Todd Sucherman and Ricky Phillips, most of whom have been part of the band since the 1990s. Original bassist Chuck Panozzo has been known to make the occasional surprise appearance at recent concerts.
As Shaw and Young told Dan Rather in an interview earlier this year, the chance of former frontman Dennis DeYoung ever joining for a reunion is pretty unlikely, comparing the split to a divorce.
For more information, go to thebakersfieldfox.com or call 324-1369.
