Straight No Chaser to be 'Sleighin' It' at Fox

By year's end, a cappella group Straight No Chaser will have been "Sleighin' It" across the country as it winds down a tour of the same name.
Before that fall tour concludes, the band will head to the Fox Theater for a show on Dec. 30.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
By year's end, a cappella group Straight No Chaser will have been "Sleighin' It" across the country as it winds down a tour of the same name.
Before that fall tour concludes, the band will head to the Fox Theater for a show on Dec. 30.
Initially formed at Indiana University, Straight No Chaser rose to the top of the modern day a cappella movement, aided by the 2006 viral video of a 1998 performance of “The 12 Days of Christmas."
The group has gone on to sell more than 3 million albums worldwide, garnering more than a billion streams on Pandora, and selling more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.
Before the "Sleighin' It Tour," the performers will launch a summer "Yacht Rock Tour" in promotion of its upcoming album "Yacht on the Rocks," out June 23.
On May 17, Straight No Chaser will also reveal the short film "Yacht On The Rocks" at the Fort Myers Film Festival. Led by award-winning film director Sasha Levinson, the film features the nine members sneaking onto a yacht in order to experience yacht life prior to making their yacht rock album. The film is the first video to be released from "Yacht On The Rocks."
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $78, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.
You can also purchase tickets at the box office (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays) or by phone 661-324-1369 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 313,540
Deaths: 2,648
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 310,153
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.84
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 5/4/23