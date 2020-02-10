Although 38 Special advises you to "Hold On Loosely," fans will be holding on tightly to news the Southern rock band is returning to Bakersfield.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for the band's March 19 show at the Fox Theater at eventbrite.com. Those who can't wait can snag early access by using code "38FOX" courtesy of presenter 98.5 The Fox. They can also be purchased at the Fox's box office (open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays) or by calling 324-1369.
Together for four decades, 38 Special is known for hits such as "Rockin’ Into the Night," "Caught Up in You," "Fantasy Girl" and "If I’d Been the One." Along with radio hits, it had songs featured on 1980s films such as the 1984 Nick Nolte film "Teachers" and "Revenge of the Nerds 2."
The band now features guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes, bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt, keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps and guitarist/vocalist Jerry Riggs.
"We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years," Barnes said in a news release. "We're a team, and it's always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win."
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 for the March 19 show at the Fox, 2001 H St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.