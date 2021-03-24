Soothe your soul with smooth sounds of Fox livestream

Even as Kern County settles into the red tier, we're still waiting for the return of event venues. But we don't have to wait in silence thanks to the Fox Theater, which continues its "Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose" series of livestream concerts.
On Friday, listeners can enjoy a mix of soul, jazz, rock and blues with a trio of performers.
Thee Illusions is a Los Angeles-based "sweet soul" group set to play some new originals like "Once in a Life Time" — with powerful vocals from Atara Phillips — and covers such as Sunday's "Where Did He Come From."
Western Medicine is a bluesy rock collective started in 2011 by Emile Antonell and Grant Burich. The duo later added bassist Kody Bjork and Rebecca Spickler on keyboards and backing vocals
Bakersfield-based singer-songwriter Stephanie Soul rounds out the evening.
This week's show, which goes live at 7 p.m. Friday, is presented by Visit Bakersfield.
Stream it through the 23ABC News app and OTT stream, which is available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
(Those looking to make it a major evening with the Fox can also tune into the 23ABC’s OTT/APP stream starting at 6:30 p.m. to catch Bakersfield-born ballerina Tiler Peck and her fellow New York City Ballet performer Roman Mejia in "Live from the Bakersfield Fox: Swan Lake.")
Viewers can tip the musicians during the concert. Performers' usernames for payment apps like CashApp, Venmo or Paypal will be on screen or in the description of the events on the Fox Theater website if they are available.
The theater is selling a T-shirt designed by local artist Chris Borbon promoting the series as well as other Fox merchandise.
Donations to the theater are also welcome and can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.