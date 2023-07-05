On the eve of their third Pioneers of the Bakersfield Sound concert, The Soda Crackers are ready to gather everyone together.

"These Pioneers shows have almost become like one big Bakersfield Sound family reunion," Zane Adamo, band leader, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, wrote in an email. "Personally, I'm looking forward to sharing the Fox Theater's stage with Sonny (Anglin), Norm (Hamlet), Jimmy (Phillips), and Eugene (Moles). It's not every day you get to put on a show with such legends at such a beautiful and historic venue.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.