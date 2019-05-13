Where there's Smokin', there will be fire as the Smokin' Armadillos reunite for a show at the Fox Theater on Oct. 4.
Formed in Bakersfield in 1992, the band consisting of members Rick Russell, Scott Meeks, Jason Theiste, Darrin Kirkindoll, Aaron Casida and Josh Graham left its stamp on the West Coast music scene. The 'Dillos built a fan following and racked up radio play with songs like “My Girlfriend Might,” “Red Rock” and “I’m A Cowboy.”
After signing with Nashville's Curb Records, which was home to artists Tim McGraw, LeAnn Rimes, Wynona, Hank Williams Jr. and more, the band hit the road touring the U.S. The self-titled album on Curb, led by the single “Let Your Heart Lead Your Mind,” put the band on multiple Billboard charts, and the 'Dillos continued to tour out West, and recorded an independent album, before playing a final show in 2005 at Rabobank Theater.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m on Oct. 4 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $70, go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, available at ticketfly.com, at the Fox Box Office (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays) or by phone 661-324-1369.
