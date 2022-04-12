Slightly Stoopid returns to Bakersfield on July 21

California reggae rock band Slightly Stoopid is back on the road again, planning a stop at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre on July 21.
The band last played at the local outdoor venue at the Park at River Walk in 2019.
Postponed from 2020, the Summer Traditions tour is set to draw "Stoopidheads" — as the group's die-hard fan base is known — to shows across the U.S. this summer.
For the tour, Slightly Stoopid will be joined by special guests Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth.
"We're super pumped to hit the road this summer and finally bring the Summer Traditions Tour around the country!" the band's co-founder Miles Doughty said in a news release. "Always a blessing to share the stage with our good friends Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth. We're looking forward to some epic collaborations on stage and are stoked to keep our summertime tradition going! See you soon, Party People!"
The show is at 7 p.m. July 21 at Dignity Health Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Highway.
Tickets, ranging from $50 to $85, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.