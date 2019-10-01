It might be impossible, but try with all your might to imagine being 8 years old, living in tiny Byrdstown, Tenn. You've been in love with bluegrass and playing the mandolin since you were a toddler. Your absolute idol in the whole wide world is Alison Krauss — the famous, fabulous, graceful, singer-songwriter, best fiddle player alive, who has won more Grammy awards than anyone, ever. And there you are with your Girl Power mandolin strap, jamming with Alison Krauss ... in a bathroom stall! Sierra Hull's face says it all!
The little girl from Tennessee is now 28, and is out West to perform to a crowd of thousands this Saturday at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. But first, Hull is coming to World Records this Friday.
With a combination of God-given talent and exuberant love of music, and a life channeled into being her very best, Hull has amassed a staggering succession of milestones in her life.
At age 10, she performed at the Grand Ole Opry, and returned the next year playing with Alison Krauss and Union Station. Hull played at Carnegie Hall when she was 12, following that a year later with a record deal with Rounder Records, the same record label as Krauss.
When she was 15, she released her first album, "Secrets," produced by Krauss and banjo phenom, Ron Block, of Union Station. That same year she received her first of many nominations for International Bluegrass Music Awards' mandolin player of the year, an award never won by a woman. At 16 years old she performed at the Kennedy Center. When she was 17, Sierra Hull became the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. She and Krauss played the White House when she was 20, and she released her second album, "Daybreak," produced by Union Station's Barry Bales, which includes seven of her own compositions.
At 25, Sierra Hull released her third album, "Weighted Mind," received a Grammy nomination, and won mandolin player of the year, an award she went on to win three years in a row.
You don't have to wait for the next time Hull comes to town. If the internet is within your reach, please enjoy listening to and watching this talented musician on our World Records Bakersfield website, or all over the internet actually. You will see why people are coming to Bakersfield for Friday's concert. Maybe you can join them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.