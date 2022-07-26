 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Short and sweet for Show Me The Body

Show Me The Body 1 - Koury Angelo

Rock band Show Me The Body will perform Thursday at Temblor Brewing Co.

 Photo by Koury Angelo

The New York City-based trio doesn't stay on stage much longer than a half-hour, which on the current tour is enough time to play some of "Dog Whistle," the band's current full-length album, last year's three-song EP "Survive," the new single "Loose Talk," plus a couple of older tunes.

"We still haven't done sets like over 35 minutes. We really like to keep it short," frontman Julian Cashwan Pratt said in a recent phone interview. "Before, whenever we got to Europe, Europeans are, just because I think they're less exposed to American hardcore or punk music, they're always like 'Oh my God, you only played for 30 minutes!' That can be funny. So we got a really cool tour manager out in France, who like pulls up with us to all of our festivals and argues with all the French promoters, (telling the promoters) 'If they played more, they'd die.' He's pretty cool. It's always a battle of doing more, but we only do what the (expletive) we can."

Coronavirus Cases