Seraph Brass to perform for local concert series

Seraph Brass, composed of five of America’s top female brass players, will showcase its talent and captivating repertoire in a concert March 19 at Harvey Auditorium.
This upcoming show is the latest in the Bakersfield Community Concert Association's concert series.
Winners of the 2019 American Prize in chamber music, Seraph Brass has made a name for itself in the chamber music industry. The group has toured extensively throughout the U.S., Mexico, Asia and Europe, performing in some of the world's most prestigious concerts and music conferences.
This quintet's diverse body of repertoire includes original transcriptions, newly commissioned works and well-known classics.
The show starts at 2:30 p.m. March 19 at Harvey Auditorium, 1241 G St.
Admission is $45, $10 for full-time students (high school and college). Purchase tickets in advance at bakersfieldconcertseries.org or at the door.
Since 1920, the Bakersfield Community Concert Association has brought internationally acclaimed artists to the community. This all-volunteer nonprofit is committed to enriching the cultural life of the community through live performances, which are offered at affordable, family-friendly prices thanks to the generosity of patrons, sponsors and season ticket holders.
The season concludes with an April 23 concert with Divas3, a trio of female singers with powerhouse voices who sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history.