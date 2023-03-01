 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seraph Brass to perform for local concert series

seraph brass

Seraph Brass, composed of five of America's top female brass players, will perform March 19 at Harvey Auditorium as part of the Bakersfield Community Concert Association series.

 Courtesy of Seraph Brass

Seraph Brass, composed of five of America’s top female brass players, will showcase its talent and captivating repertoire in a concert March 19 at Harvey Auditorium.

This upcoming show is the latest in the Bakersfield Community Concert Association's concert series.

Coronavirus Cases