Seminal punk rock doc to screen downtown on Saturday

Revisit the rise of the Los Angeles punk rock scene with a special screening on Saturday.
Going Underground Video will host a screening of the 1981 documentary "The Decline of Western Civilization" at its neighboring 19th Street business The Mud Jazz Lounge.
Filmed through 1979 and 1980, the movie features some of the most influential and innovative musicians and groups of all time including Germs, Black Flag, X, Fear, Circle Jerks, Alice Cooper and Ozzy Osbourne.
Filmmaker Penelope Spheeris takes a look at the punk subculture, ignored by rock media at the time, through concert footage of L.A. punk bands and interviews with musicians, the publishers of Slash fanzine as well as the punks who kept the faith.
"Decline" became a trilogy with the 1988 film on heavy metal "The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years" and 1998's "The Decline of Western Civilization III," chronicling the gutter punk lifestyle of homeless teenagers in the late 1990s.
The free screening will start at 7 p.m. at the lounge, 419 E. 19th St. Drinks will be available for purchase from Howie's Micheladas.
Going Underground Video is an offshoot of Going Underground Records, trading, buying and selling VHS tapes, DVDs, laserdiscs, vinyl records, cassette tapes and vintage video games.
Call 661-398-6465 for more information on the screening.