Seminal punk rock doc to screen downtown on Saturday

Chronicler of punk Penelope Spheeris poses with punk musician Eyeball while filming "The Decline of Western Civilization." The documentary, an ode to L.A. punk rock scene, will screen Saturday at The Mud Jazz Lounge in downtown Bakersfield.

Revisit the rise of the Los Angeles punk rock scene with a special screening on Saturday.

Going Underground Video will host a screening of the 1981 documentary "The Decline of Western Civilization" at its neighboring 19th Street business The Mud Jazz Lounge.

