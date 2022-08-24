 Skip to main content
Schedule changes for Concerts by the Fountain

Those headed out to The Marketplace to enjoy the latest in the Concerts by the Fountain series should note a change in schedule.

Blues band Orphan Jon & The Abandoned, whose previous date had been rescheduled, will perform Thursday at the outdoor venue.

