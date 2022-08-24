Schedule changes for Concerts by the Fountain

Those headed out to The Marketplace to enjoy the latest in the Concerts by the Fountain series should note a change in schedule.
Blues band Orphan Jon & The Abandoned, whose previous date had been rescheduled, will perform Thursday at the outdoor venue.
Mento Buru, which had previously been slayed to perform on Thursday, will end this summer's series with its funky ska tunes on Sept. 8.
Performances are held from 7 to 9 p.m. by the main fountain at the shopping center, 9000 Ming Ave.
Due to popular demand, seating may not be available. Lawn chairs may be permitted in designated locations only, subject to space and availability.
No coolers, picnic baskets or outside alcohol, food or beverages (other than bottled water, baby formula, baby food and medications) are permitted.