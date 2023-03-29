 Skip to main content
Rooted in blues: Joanne Shaw Taylor to play Fox Tuesday

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Acclaimed blues artist Joanne Shaw Taylor will play the Fox Theater on April 4.

 Photo by Kit Wood

Joanne Shaw Taylor is widely considered a blues artist, but she doesn't consider any of her nine studio albums to be blues records and she doesn't write what she sees as blues songs.

"I've always said I'm a blues guitarist, I'm a soul singer and a pop-rock writer and it all just kind of jumbles together, because I'm hugely influenced by blues, but when I learned to sing, I was never going to sound like Freddie King or Howlin' Wolf," said Taylor, who will play the Fox Theater on Tuesday. "All my influences were male, so I had to seek out other music forms with female voices. And then again, just as a music fan, I love good pop songs, whether that's David Bowie or Bonnie Raitt or Fleetwood Mac or, I love Harry Styles new album. So it's a bit of a jumble, but there's certainly a blues influence in there."

