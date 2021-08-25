Rodney Crowell to perform Dec. 4 at World Records

Embrace your love of Americana music this December when Rodney Crowell comes to World Records.
Regarded as one of the most important voices in country music, the two-time Grammy Award winner is a prolific songwriter, with artists such as Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris recording his songs, as well as a performer with five No. 1 hits of his own
His new album "Triage" — his 18th — has been called his most personal.
In speaking about his latest work, he told Billboard that people tend to gravitate to introspection as they age.
"It’s the nature of staying alive for a while," he told the magazine. "Nobody gets out of this alive and it’s a wise move to really consider your interior spiritual life as you move ever closer to the end of it."
The show runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 4 at 2815 F St.
Tickets ($50 and $60) are available by calling 661-325-1982 or in person at the venue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.