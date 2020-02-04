Musician Brett Young will bring his blend of Southern sound meets West Coast charm to Bakersfield this spring.
The California-born artist will play Mechanics Bank Theater on April 26 during a stop for "The Chapters Tour."
The pop-country star is most known for his singles "Sleep Without You," "Here Tonight" and his certified triple platinum song "In Case You Didn't Know." His sophomore album, "Ticket to L.A.," debuted atop the Billboard Country Chart.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. April 26 at the Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $32 to $225, are available at axs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.