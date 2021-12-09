Rise Against returns to Bakersfield April 22

Spring will be a good season for punk rock fans with news that Rise Against is returning to Mechanics Bank Theater on April 22.
The band, which played the venue in 2012, returns with special guests Pennywise and Rotting Out.
Rise Against consists of singer/guitarist/lyricist Tim McIlrath, Joe Principe on bass, drummer Brandon Barnes and Zach Blair on lead guitar.
Following its 2001 debut, "The Unraveling," Rise Against found further success with 2006's "The Sufferer & The Witness," which garnered international attention, and 2008's "Appeal To Reason" featuring the Gold Certified hit single "Savior" that to date has garnered a half-billion streams and become one of the band's six top 10 singles on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.
On its new album "Nowhere Generation," the band shined a spotlight on the social and economical deck that has been stacked against younger generations' pursuit of the American dream.
"There's this idea that we all are raised on, believing that your generation will be a continuance of your parents' generation — if not even a more fruitful era," McIlrath said in a news release. "And it seems like the American dream isn't turning out the way it's supposed to for a lot of people. Young people aren't quite climbing that ladder the way they were in the past. I feel for this generation and think it's something that should be recognized."
The show is at 7:30 p.m. April 22 at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at axs.com and noon at the Mechanics Bank Theater box office.