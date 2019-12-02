Hey, Bakersfield, you can't fight this feeling anymore. REO Speedwagon is returning to town Feb. 12 with a show at the Fox Theater.
The rock band known for its such hits as "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It on the Run" returns to town, having last played the Kern County Fair in 2013.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Starting at $39 (plus fees), tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Fox box office (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays), by phone at 324-1369 or online at thebakersfieldfox.com.
Eager fans can get a jump on tickets at 10 a.m. Thursday using code "REO2020" at eventbrite.com.
VIP packages, ranging from $199-$215, also go on sale on Thursday and include a premium reserved ticket, specially designed REO Speedwagon raglan tour shirt, commemorative ticket and tour laminate and REO Speedwagon pin set, USB lanyard and collectible coin.
For more on the band, visit REOSpeedwagon.com.
