The Bakersfield Community Concert Association returns Sunday for its latest concert season with an award-winning world champion fiddler.
Performing dance-inspired music from around the globe, Mari Black, along with her trio, will take the audience through a "dynamic musical journey through a collage of diverse fiddle styles" including Celtic, Canadian and American fiddling, jazz and swing, tango, balkan, klezmer, folk and original compositions.
"Mari Black is an extraordinary musician who has taught her instrument to speak fluently in a number of languages," Dr. John Turner, a 10-time U.S. national Scottish fiddle champion, said in the BCCA news release. "Her sound is musical enthusiasm personified."
The concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Harvey Auditorium in Bakersfield High School, 1241 G St.
Single tickets are available for $45, $10 for high school and full-time college students. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at bakersfieldconcertseries.org.
Since 1920, the Bakersfield Community Concert Association has brought internationally acclaimed artists in its commitment to enriching the cultural life of the community through live performances.
This all-volunteer nonprofit organization continues thanks to the generosity of patrons, sponsors and season ticket-holders.
The 2023-24 season continues Oct. 22 with Bennie & The Jets, an Elton John tribute. Subsequent concerts include male vocal quartet The Suits on Jan. 28, all-female quintet Mariachi Divas on Feb. 25, and jazz outfit Jason Fabus Trio on April 14.