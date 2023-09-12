The Mari Black Trio_500015672

The Mari Black Trio will perform Sunday at Harvey Auditorium as part of the Bakersfield Community Concert Association season.

 Photo by John Haywood

The Bakersfield Community Concert Association returns Sunday for its latest concert season with an award-winning world champion fiddler.

Performing dance-inspired music from around the globe, Mari Black, along with her trio, will take the audience through a "dynamic musical journey through a collage of diverse fiddle styles" including Celtic, Canadian and American fiddling, jazz and swing, tango, balkan, klezmer, folk and original compositions.