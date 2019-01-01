Take note: The Randy Rogers Band is prepared for anything.
That level of preparedness was honed over 18 years performing more than 2,000 shows, first in Texas and then across the U.S.
Although the Jan. 16 show at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace is unlikely to bring any surprises — since the band's performed there a number of times — Rogers is ready just the same.
Having faced power outages, lightning strikes, fights, getting hit by a beer can and varying crowd sizes, the musician said "there’s not much that fazes the band or our crew.”
And that means they can focus on putting on a good show and having a good time doing it.
“We’ve kept it fun,” Rogers said. “We still have fun on stage. It’s kind of cliche to say that, but it’s true. If it’s not fun, what’s the point?”
Although country has a lot of subdivisions these days — true country, not pop country, bro country, red dirt country — Rogers likes to keep it simple.
“That’s been the music from day one with this band,” he said. “We grew up on fiddle and steel in Texas. We learned to play guitar from Willie Nelson records. It’s part of the fabric of who we were. You can’t take that out.”
That said, Rogers admits that not all of the band’s songs have been country, pointing to “You Could Change My Mind” from 2006’s “Just a Matter of Time” and some cuts from 2002’s “Rollercoaster.” That’s not the case with the most recent Randy Rogers Band album, 2016's “Nothing Shines Like Neon.”
“We’ve made records before where there were country songs on the record, but this one, the songs are as country as anything we’ve made,” Rogers said. “They’re straight country. I say that with respect. George Strait is my biggest hero.”
Strait has held that special spot for Rogers since his days growing up in Cleburne, Texas.
“In the sixth grade, I had the black hat and the shirt and we’d go around playing all the Oprys in Texas,” he said.
That "we" includes Rogers and the rest of the band, which played its first shows in 2000 and has had the same members since 2002. Equality goes a long way to keeping a band together, Rogers said.
“We split everything,” Rogers said. “We’re a big family. We’ve done it since the beginning. Everybody has a say in the record. Everybody gets the same pay. When we started, everybody was single. Now everyone’s married and we’ve got like 10 kids on the ground and we just keep going.”
After going independent in 2013, the band knows the hustle is real, focusing on playing shows to make most of its money.
“That’s how we’ve always been,” he said. “We won’t wait for something to happen. You get in the truck and make something happen. It used to be a Suburban. Now it’s a bus. But it’s the same thing."
With an eye on developing a big country hit, the band keeps hitting the road, for their benefit as well as their loved ones.
Rogers said, "To be honest, when we get back home, we get a little stir crazy and, before long, our families want us out of there.”
